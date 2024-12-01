New Telegraph

December 1, 2024
December 1, 2024
Obi Donates Laptops, Printer To Adamawa Students

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has continued his advocacy for quality education and technological advancement as he donated 10 laptops and a printer to students of Saint Augustine College, Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa State.

The gesture, aimed at enhancing computer literacy and bridging the digital divide, followed Obi’s visit to an Almajiri school in Yola.

Speaking on the initiative, Obi emphasized the importance of equipping students with modern learning tools to foster innovation, bridge gaps in education, and prepare youths for a competitive future.

“Their enthusiasm for learning was both encouraging and inspiring,” Obi remarked, reiterating his commitment to initiatives that promote sustainable growth and societal advancement.

