Obi Donates Additional N10m To Dominican College, Inspects Ongoing Hostel Project

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated an additional ₦10 million to Dominican College, Abatete, as part of his continued support for educational development in the state.

Obi announced the contribution during a visit to the school on Friday, where he also inspected the ongoing construction of a boys’ hostel he is helping to fund.

The latest donation builds on the ₦25 million he gave in July 2025 when he laid the foundation for the hostel project.

READ ALSO:

Obi said he remained committed to expanding access to quality education and creating opportunities that nurture responsible and productive future leaders.

He noted that many young people fall into crime or insecurity due to a lack of proper guidance and educational support, stressing that investments in schools are strategic interventions to secure Nigeria’s future.

Over the years, Obi has supported Dominican College with a female hostel, school buses, computers, power generators, internet connectivity, and a borehole, initiatives he described as deliberate efforts to enhance teaching and learning conditions.

Addressing the students during his visit, Obi urged them to stay focused on their studies, build character, and pursue personal growth, adding that meaningful development begins with a well-educated and well-guided youth population.