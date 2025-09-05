Obi Donates ₦10m To Support Acquisition Of Good Hope Specialist Hospital

In a major support to healthcare development in Anambra State, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has donated ₦10 million to the Aguata Anglican Diocese to support the acquisition and revitalisation of the Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, strategically located along the well-known Basden Road.

Presenting the first tranche of his support on Friday, a cheque of ₦10 million, Obi expressed profound joy at contributing to a project that will enhance access to quality healthcare for the people.

He noted that his decision to support the Diocese was motivated by his personal conviction that investing in healthcare is one of the most meaningful ways to uplift society.

“Over the years, I have seen first-hand the transformative impact of projects executed by the faith-based organisations when given the right support.

“The Diocese of Amichi’s hospital facility, which I was privileged to support as Governor, has been turned around so remarkably that it now runs one of the best Schools of Nursing in Nigeria.

“I am confident that this facility at Isulo will follow the same path and become a beacon of hope for our people,” Obi stated.

Leading Mr. Obi on a tour of the facilities, Ven. Dr. Kamtochukwu Obi, Chairman of the Aguata Diocesan Hospital Board and Archdeacon of Ezira Archdeaconry, expressed deep gratitude for his continued commitment to projects that uplift humanity.

He assured Mr. Obi that the Diocese would not only put the facility to optimal use but also ensure that it becomes a centre of excellence for healthcare delivery “for the benefit of humanity and to the greater glory of God.”

Dr. Obi further revealed that the access road to the facility was originally constructed during Mr. Obi’s tenure as Governor, underscoring his long-standing commitment to infrastructural and social development in the region.

Looking ahead, Dr. Obi announced that the Diocese plans to transform the Good Hope Specialist Hospital into a comprehensive health complex. “Our vision is to establish within this facility a School of Nursing, a School of Midwifery, and a School of Health Technology, thereby creating a hub for training future healthcare professionals and meeting the growing medical needs of our communities,” he said.

Accompanying Mr. Obi was Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, who described the initiative as a bold and visionary step towards addressing the nation’s healthcare challenges.

She commended both Mr. Obi and the Diocese for their dedication to projects that directly impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians, stressing that healthcare is one of the most critical investments any society can make.