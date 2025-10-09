Obi Reacts To Unauthorized Use Of Image For Adverts, Promotion

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Thursday criticised online advertisements and promotions that use his name and image without authorisation.

Speaking in a statement issued on his official X handle, Obi stated that while his aides had previously issued clarifications, some continue to exploit his identity to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

He described the acts as fraudulent, deceptive, and aimed solely at exploiting public trust, warning the public to ignore any commercial claims that link him to products, companies or money-making ventures.

READ ALSO

“I wish to state categorically that I have no connection whatsoever with any of these endorsements or promotional activities.

“At no time have I authorised any individual, business, or online platform to use my name, image, or identity for commercial purposes or profit-making ventures.

“The general public is therefore strongly advised to disregard these false claims and exercise utmost caution when encountering any online content that purports to represent or involve me in business dealings.

“Genuine information concerning me or my engagements will continue to be communicated through officially verified channels,” the former Anambra governor added.