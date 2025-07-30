Obi Dismisses Circulating Statements On PDP, ADC

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, debunked a viral statement currently circulating on social media and online platforms on Wednesday.

New Telegraph gathered that a viral statement allegedly claims Obi denied returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and reaffirmed his commitment to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The other suggested that he has been offered the position of National Organising Secretary in the ADC.

However, Obi’s media aide, Umar Ibrahim, dismissed the purported claims, stating that clarified that neither of the statements originated from Obi or his media office.

The former Anambra governor, who has remained a subject of widespread political speculation, continues to stay focused on his mission to build “a new Nigeria of our dreams.”

The media office, therefore, urged the public to disregard any statement purported to come from him outside his media office or his official handle.

He said, “Peter Obi has been unequivocal in his position in the ongoing coalition and didn’t need anyone to put words into his mouth.

“He has remained focused on his mission but would not accept anybody attributing a statement to him just to satisfy their devious agenda.”