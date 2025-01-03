Share

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, on Thursday, commenced the New Year with a notable visit to Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the former Governor of Anambra State’s visit was part of Obi’s engagements for the day and served as an opportunity to exchange New Year wishes and discuss pressing national issues.

Sharing details of the meeting on his social media handles, Obi praised Jonathan’s patriotic stance on national matters, describing it as admirable.

He expressed gratitude for the former president’s guidance and kind advice during their discussion.

“Finally, on returning to Abuja yesterday, I caught up with my dear elder brother and Former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan, to also wish him a happy new year.

“I also had the opportunity of discussing germane national issues with him,” Obi said.

Obi lauded Jonathan’s dedication to Nigeria’s progress and extended his best wishes to the former president and his family for a productive year ahead.

“President Jonathan’s patriotic approach to national issues remains admirable.

“I appreciate his kind advice and guidance and wish him and his family a happy and productive year ahead,” he added.

The meeting highlights Obi’s continued focus on collaboration with statesmen to drive solutions to Nigeria’s pressing issues as the country navigates its socio-economic and political challenges in 2025.

This interaction is part of Obi’s strategic move to build alliances ahead of the next presidential election in the country.

