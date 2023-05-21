New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Obi Didn’t Ask…

Obi Didn’t Ask Court For 7wks To Produce Witnesses – LP

  • 20 mins ago
  • 2 minute read

The Labour Party (LP) has said in the report in a national daily (not New Telegraph), that the counsel for its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, requested to be given seven weeks from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal hearing the petition against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president-elect, to present his witnesses, was a misrepresentation of fact.

The Head of the Obi-Datti Media,  Diran Onifade, in a statement issued on Sunday, explained that Obi did not ask the court to give him seven weeks to bring in his witnesses.

“He only implied he will be through with all 50 of them in seven weeks.

“In proposing his schedule of witnesses, Eme Awa Kalu, SAN, leading the team in court, had told the court that Peter Obi and Labour Party would be presenting 50 witnesses and that these 50 witnesses, will require seven weeks to present their evidence before the tribunal.

“At no time did the counsel say that he required ‘Seven weeks to produce witnesses’ as misreported …

“The correct interpretation of what our lawyers told the court unambiguously is that the presentation of our witnesses, from start to finish, will take seven weeks.

“We are not asking the court to wait for seven weeks before we bring in the first witness as the .. story tries to imply.”

The statement called for accurate reportage of the court proceedings by journalists assigned to cover the case.

Read Previous

AMVCA 2023: IK Osakioduwa Calls For Creation Of Cosmetic Surgeon Award Category
Read Next

What Buratai Cannot Do?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023