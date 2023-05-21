Obi Didn’t Ask Court For 7wks To Produce Witnesses – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said in the report in a national daily (not New Telegraph), that the counsel for its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, requested to be given seven weeks from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal hearing the petition against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president-elect, to present his witnesses, was a misrepresentation of fact.

The Head of the Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, in a statement issued on Sunday, explained that Obi did not ask the court to give him seven weeks to bring in his witnesses.

“He only implied he will be through with all 50 of them in seven weeks.

“In proposing his schedule of witnesses, Eme Awa Kalu, SAN, leading the team in court, had told the court that Peter Obi and Labour Party would be presenting 50 witnesses and that these 50 witnesses, will require seven weeks to present their evidence before the tribunal.

“At no time did the counsel say that he required ‘Seven weeks to produce witnesses’ as misreported …

“The correct interpretation of what our lawyers told the court unambiguously is that the presentation of our witnesses, from start to finish, will take seven weeks.

“We are not asking the court to wait for seven weeks before we bring in the first witness as the .. story tries to imply.”

The statement called for accurate reportage of the court proceedings by journalists assigned to cover the case.