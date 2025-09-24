Obi Denies Fake Photos With Trump, MC Oluomo, Warns Against Disinformation

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed viral photos circulating on social media which falsely claim he recently met with the United States President Donald Trump and National Union of Road Transport Workers leader, MC Oluomo.

In a statement on his official X handle, Obi described the images as “fake and doctored”, stressing that the accompanying stories are completely false.

“One of such images purports to show me with US President Donald Trump, alongside a fabricated claim that he praised me. Another seeks to depict me with MC Oluomo in his office. Let me state categorically that both pictures are fake and doctored,” Obi wrote.

The former Anambra State governor said he had not held any such meetings and emphasized that if he ever did, Nigerians would hear directly from him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if I had such meetings, I would have personally made them public on my X handle. My politics has never been about seeking praise or cheap publicity,” he added.

Obi warned that the rise of fake news, doctored images, and deepfake videos poses a serious threat to democracy, public trust, and informed political discourse.

He urged Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant, verify information before sharing, and resist propaganda designed to mislead and distract the public.

The former Labour Party flag bearer reiterated that his focus remains on tackling Nigeria’s pressing challenges, insecurity, rule of law, education, healthcare, and lifting millions out of poverty not on “manufactured praise or photo-ops.”