The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called for greater transparency and accountability in the ₦54 trillion Budget of Restoration for 2025.

The former governor of Anambra State who spoke on Friday urged the National Assembly to provide a detailed breakdown of expenditures.

He noted that while the government has outlined the sources of increased revenue, there is no corresponding justification for how the funds will be allocated.

Obi stressed the need for Nigerians to be informed about how public resources are being utilized to ensure that they contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

He emphasized that critical sectors such as education, healthcare, security, and poverty alleviation must be prioritized in the budget.

He also raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the execution of the 2024 Renewed Hope budget, which was passed in December 2023.

He called on the National Assembly to make public the full details of how the funds were spent to assess its impact on national development and governance.

“As we work towards passing the Budget of Restoration for 2025, let us uphold openness, accountability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the future of our great nation,” Obi stated.

His statement aligns with growing demands for financial transparency in Nigeria’s budgeting process.

Many Nigerians have raised concerns about how public funds are managed, especially as the country grapples with economic challenges, inflation, and rising debt levels.

With the 2025 Budget of Restoration now increased to ₦54 trillion, all eyes are on the National Assembly and federal government to provide clarity on how these funds will be utilized to foster sustainable development.

