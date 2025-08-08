Obi Demands Immediate Release Of Sowore

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the arrest of activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore, describing it as a miscarriage of justice and an abuse of state power.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, Obi expressed deep concern over the development, noting that Sowore was detained shortly after voluntarily honouring an invitation by the Nigeria Police Force.

“At the time of writing, no clear or credible charges have been made public, which further casts a troubling shadow over the nature and motivation behind his detention,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor said there was no urgency or criminal flight risk to justify such “high-handed treatment” of Sowore, who is the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement and a former presidential candidate.

Obi criticised the police for holding a citizen without disclosing lawful charges, warning that such actions undermine the legal order and erode public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Quoting the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, Obi stressed that justice in the state is only possible when it resides in the hearts and souls of its citizens, warning that unjust acts by those in power damage the nation’s moral conscience.

“I therefore call on the Nigerian Police to immediately release Omoyele Sowore or charge him formally under the law. Anything short of this would be a further erosion of public trust in the nation’s law enforcement institutions,” he said.

Obi emphasised that the rule of law must apply to all citizens, regardless of their ideology, background, or political alignment, urging Nigerians to collectively defend democratic values and due process.

Sowore’s arrest has drawn criticism from civil society groups and rights activists, who have described it as a targeted attempt to silence dissent.

As of the time of this report, the police have yet to make public any formal charges against him.