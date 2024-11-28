Obi Delivers Convocation Speech At American University, Yola

Share

Former candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi is set to deliver this year’s convocation lecture at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa States, on Saturday.

The lecture also coincides with the 16th Founder’s Day and 20th convocation of the university in honour of the founder, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice president.

Obi in a statement by the spokesperson of his media office Ibrahim Umar explained that the lecture falls within his public speeches in notable educational institutions, such as Harvard University, Yale University, Wharton University, Pennsylvania, USA, and Peace University.

The 16th Founder’s Day lecture, according to a statement from the AUN, will be the highlight of activities marking the 20th anniversary.

AUN President, Prof. DeWayne Preston Frazier, described Obi as an accomplished public servant and politician who has spent most of his life providing quality leadership and service to Nigerians.

“He is a champion of education and will be an excellent speaker to celebrate our 20 years”, Dr. Frazier said.

The university is an American-style university system where students are educated to direct their learning and research outcomes towards addressing the socioeconomic challenges of the African continent.

Established 20 years ago, AUN has delivered numerous community service and outreach projects by students, alumni, faculty, and staff.

The university is among the top three Nigerian universities in Times Higher Education (THE’s) 2024 global impact ranking.

It has significantly expanded its academic programmes and affiliations with foreign institutions.

AUN presently hosts the American window in the northeast region where students and members of the public can access relevant information about scholarship and research opportunities in the United States.

Mr. Peter Obi joins an elite cast of global personalities who have delivered the AUN Founders Day lecture, including Dr Paul Vita (2019), Professor Ibrahim Gambari (2009), Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah (2011), former Ugandan Vice President Dr Gilbert Bukenya (2013), among others.

