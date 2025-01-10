Obi Decries Rising Cases Of Kidnapping In Anambra, Others

Share

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 general elections, Mr. Mr Peter Obi, has expressed grave concern over the escalating incidents of kidnapping across the country, describing the situation as increasingly alarming.

In a post on his X account, Obi said: “Today, no one is safe from the pervasive threat of kidnappings and killings sweeping through many regions of our nation.”

Citing the distressing situation in his home state of Anambra, the former Governor asserted, “Nothing can justify these kidnappings and killings, nor the daily suffering endured by countless Nigerians facing the same fate.” Obi called the attention of the leaders to the alarming situation which he said should be addressed urgently.

He said: “The frequent occurrence of crimes, especially kidnapping, in the country today is worrisome and it’s causing a lot of apprehension in the land.

“Today, no one is currently spared from the dangerous wind of many kidnappings and killings blowing through many parts of the nation.

“Every Nigerian feels the heat of insecurity, which has continued to affect every aspect of our nation, from the agricultural sector, where farmers are often chased out of their farmlands, to the health and educational sectors, where critical workers are often kidnapped or killed.

“This is exemplified by the constant kidnapping and, sometimes, killing of our farmers, teachers and lecturers in different schools and universities.

“Just recently, the Manager of College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, was killed. Yesterday, 2 Reverend Sisters, one a Principal and other a teacher who work in our different schools in Anambra state were again kidnapped.”

