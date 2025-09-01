Obi Decries Nigeria’s Worst Health Rankings

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has decried Nigeria’s worsening health indices, citing two damning reports that paint a grim picture of the nation’s healthcare system.

In a statement on Monday, Obi lamented that Nigeria now holds two of the most dangerous global health records within a single year, a situation he described as a “double tragedy” and a stark reflection of poor governance.

According to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2025 Report, Nigeria’s average life expectancy is now the lowest in the world at just 54.6 years, a statistic Obi says bluntly suggests Nigerians are “simply waiting to die.”

The former Anambra State governor also referenced another report ranking Nigeria as the worst country in the world to give birth, with one maternal death occurring every seven minutes.

He highlighted the devastating impact of this reality, noting that countless families continue to suffer the loss of mothers during childbirth, with some tragedies claiming both mother and child.

Obi stressed that these figures are not mere statistics but represent the harsh realities faced by millions of Nigerians.

He warned that despite the country not being at war, its life expectancy has fallen below that of war-torn nations like Ukraine and South Sudan.

He attributed the alarming situation to decades of neglect, misplaced priorities, and a failing health system.

Calling for urgent reforms, Obi emphasised the need for massive investment in healthcare infrastructure, maternal care, and primary health delivery, describing health and well-being as fundamental pillars for national development.

“We must urgently prioritise healthcare as a cornerstone of building our dear nation,” he stated.