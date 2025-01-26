Obi Decries More Yahoo Boys In Tinubu Govt Than Outside

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, condemned the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu for harbouring more corrupt officials, whom he described as “Yahoo people,” than those outside the government.

the former Anambra State Governor who spoke on Saturday while delivering a keynote address at the 4th graduation ceremony of Nexford University, on the theme, “Lead the Change; Ignite Your Future.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the event highlighted the importance of leadership and youth empowerment in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking on governance and corruption, Obi lamented the country’s state of affairs, asserting that it has become a haven for looters, both within and outside the government.

Obi underscored the necessity of quality leadership to steer the nation toward development and urged the graduates to become agents of change in their respective communities.

He said, “For governance, don’t think when we talk about vices, it is only Yahoo boys. There are actually more Yahoo people in government than there are outside because we have turned the entire country into a crime scene where people inside are stealing and people outside are stealing.

“It is about leadership and igniting the future. It is not rocket science, but it is difficult. It is being able to have a strong character, the ability not to do the wrong thing.”

Encouraging the graduates, Obi said, “You have acquired knowledge today. Use what you have learned to help us change society. It is for you to help bring a better change in that society that you want to live in.”

The former governor of Anambra State further stated, “You are a victim of Nigeria because our age and the age before have refused to do what is right, and you are suffering it.”

The Labour Party leader emphasized the critical role of young people in transforming the country, urging them to leverage their skills and education to lead with integrity.

