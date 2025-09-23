Obi Decries Killings Of Security Personnel

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has publicly condemned the rising cases of attacks and killings of security personnel across the country.

Obi, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), who took to his verified X handle on Tuesday morning, urged leaders at all levels to take urgent steps to better equip and motivate security operatives.

This was as the economic expert insisted that security must form the foundation of governance in Nigeria or any part of the world.

Obi described the spate of violence against soldiers, policemen, members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and vigilante groups as tragic and unacceptable.

He emphasised that the sacrifices of security operatives to the nation must not go unappreciated, and Nigeria cannot continue to bury its security personnel while abandoning their families.

He underscored the need for adequate compensation and support for the dependents of fallen officers and concluded by offering p prayers for the repose of the souls of the slain operatives and assured their families of solidarity and support.

“The country has been thrown into mourning yet again with the reported tragic killings of our security personnel. Our men and women in uniform have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, dedicating their lives to the safety and stability of our dear nation.

“Our government must rise to the responsibility of ensuring that the wives, children, and parents of these fallen heroes are fairly compensated and supported. That is the least a grateful nation can provide. It is not charity, it is justice.

“To every fallen hero, may your soul rest in perfect peace. Your sacrifice and patriotism will never be forgotten. And to the families left behind, you are not alone. May God continue to provide you with strength and comfort,” he concluded.