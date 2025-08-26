The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has raised alarm over the persistent wave of violence across Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, describing the killings by terrorists, bandits, and armed groups as a national tragedy.

Obi, who expressed his concern in a statement issued on his verified X handle, said the country has continued to lose thousands of lives as the government struggles to curb the activities of non-state actors.

Citing figures from Amnesty International, which indicated that more than 10,000 Nigerians have been killed in the past two years, Obi said the violence has spread across several states, leaving families displaced and communities devastated.

The economic expert argued that the crisis demands urgent and decisive action to restore peace and safeguard lives.

He wrote, “We can’t stop bemoaning the unending killing in the country. Despite not being at war, the killing, abduction and banditry incidents in our country continue to be daily and increasing at a worrisome rate.

READ ALSO

“The recent attack in Okigwe, Imo State, that claimed the lives of many, with so many others still missing and feared dead, reflects once again, the alarming insecurity reality in our dear country.

“Over the weekend, I read in the dailies that Amnesty International warned that the Nigerian government is emboldening bandits through its “stunning failure” to protect citizens.

“They described the week as a bloody one, recording several deaths across various parts of the country, including the massacre of over 50 worshippers in a mosque in Katsina, the abduction of over 60 people in the same Katsina State, and the killing of over 15 farmers in Mangu, Plateau State, which displaced more than 200 families in just days. All of these in a single week in the country.

“Amnesty International further revealed that in just two years of this administration, over 10,000 Nigerians have been killed by armed groups in various states across Nigeria. Instead of improving security, insecurity has worsened under this administration and in just two years, with new armed gangs emerging.

“Nigeria, which is not even officially at war, has recorded over 10,000 civilian deaths in just two years, a number similar to civilian deaths in Ukraine, which is officially at war.

“This means that, in just two years, Nigeria’s insecurity crisis has taken almost as many civilian lives as a country under open warfare.

“We must now wake up as a nation. The first duty of any government is to secure the lives and property of its people.

“This should concern all of us who claim to be politicians and leaders. We must put Nigerian citizens first, stop the politicking, name-calling, and gossip, and focus on addressing these real issues. The time to act is now. A new Nigeria is possible.”