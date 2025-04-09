New Telegraph

April 9, 2025
Obi Debunks Rumours Of Defection, Reaffirms Commitment To LP

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, on Wednesday dismissed widespread speculations suggesting he is on the verge of leaving the party.

Obi, who addressed members of the party at the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, unequivocally said that he has not discussed such a move with any individual or group.

“I’ve not told anybody that I’m leaving the Labour Party (LP),” the former Anambra State governor declared, putting to rest growing rumours of a possible defection.

He emphasized that any decisions regarding the future of the party would be taken collectively, in consultation with key stakeholders, rather than unilaterally.

Obi’s clarification comes amid internal tensions within the party, but his statement appears aimed at reassuring party loyalists and reaffirming his commitment to building a strong opposition platform under the LP.

