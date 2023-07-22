Obi-Datti Media Says Attacks On Judiciary, A Distraction

The media office of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the recent attacks on the judiciary were orchestrated to distract that arm of government from its as- assignment.

The office, in a statement by head, Obi-Datti media office Diran Onifade, also warned against smear campaign against Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. It was recalled in the statement that the judiciary had come under attack in recent times beginning with threat of anarchy and chaos should Bola Tinubu is removed by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as president.

It also noted the allegations of a telephone conversation between the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukoyade Ariwoola and some persons, which it said, the Supreme Court has since denied, and re-recently, the fake news of the resignation of one of the panelists at the ongoing hearing before the PEPC.

“Without doubt, those behind these strange contrivances have their devious motives, which certainly are not in the national interest. “Our judiciary should not be burdened by these distractions, when their entire focus should be on the critical national assignment, which requires their total concentration and everybody’s support and cooperation to conclude,” Obi-Datti media stated. It added that the future of the country is tied to the outcome of the judiciary’s assignment, and that every hand should be on deck to help the judiciary “pilot the ship of Nigeria state to safety away from perdition.”