Obi, Dangote Visit Jigawa Gov Over Mother, Son Deaths

Share

The 2023 Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, following the tragic loss of his mother and son.

New Telegraph recalls that Namadi recently endured a heartbreaking double tragedy, losing his mother, Hajia Maryam Namadi, and his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, in a motor accident, just a day apart.

Speaking during the visit, Peter Obi described the loss as irreplaceable and extended his heartfelt condolences to the governor and his family

“Our hearts are with the governor and the family at this very difficult moment, as they mourn these departed ones,” Obi said.

READ ALSO

Correspondingly, Dangote commended Governor Namadi’s resilience amid such personal loss.

“Your Excellency, I am deeply saddened by the loss of your mother and son. May Allah grant them eternal rest and comfort you and your family during this difficult time,” Dangote said.

In response, Governor Namadi expressed gratitude for their visit and words of comfort.

“I am deeply grateful for your support and solidarity during this difficult time. Your presence here today is a testament to the strong bond of friendship and camaraderie that exists among us,” Namadi said.

Share

Please follow and like us: