Obi, C’Wealth Scribe, Canvass For Inclusivity, Youth Employment

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, have called for inclusivity and youth empowerment.

The duo spoke on Wednesday when Obi and his wife, Margaret, visited Commonwealth headquarters in London.

Obi, in a statement released on his X handle (formerly Twitter), said his discussions with Hon. Botchwey centred on promoting democracy, deepening the rule of law, expanding access to education, and empowering young people across Commonwealth nations.

“With over 2.5 billion of the Commonwealth’s population under the age of 30, young people remain the organisation’s greatest asset and hope for the future,” he stated.

Obi noted that Nigeria is a nation richly endowed with human and natural resources, meaningful investment in education and innovation, adding that entrepreneurship is key to unlocking the vast potential of the nation’s youth.

“When properly equipped, our young people will not only drive national development but also contribute significantly to global progress,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor further noted that youth unemployment remains one of the most pressing challenges in the country, adding that addressing it requires intentional and practical action, through skills development, access to quality education, and the creation of an enabling environment for small and medium-scale enterprises to thrive.

According to him, Hon. Botchwey, who is the first African woman to lead the 56-member Commonwealth, reaffirmed that her top priorities include education, youth engagement, and employment creation.

“She spoke passionately about the need to build inclusive societies that promote democracy, good governance, justice, and equal opportunity for all.

“Her visionary, reform-minded leadership continues to amplify the voices of developing nations within the Commonwealth and inspire greater cooperation among member states,” Obi noted.

He quoted Botchwey of stating that empowering young people is not only vital to sustaining democracy but also indispensable to shaping a stable, peaceful, and prosperous future for all Commonwealth citizens.

“Her commitment to youth inclusion, education, and institutional reform reflects the enduring values of the Commonwealth.

“I commended Hon. Botchwey for her dynamic and inspiring leadership, describing her as a trailblazer whose dedication to education, youth empowerment, and democratic ideals strengthens the global Commonwealth community.

“I remain confident that with leaders like her, the Commonwealth will continue to serve as a beacon of unity, hope, and shared progress for its member nations,” Obi added.