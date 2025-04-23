Obi Cubana’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Next-Of-kin Saga

The wife of popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, Lush Eby, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the next-of-kin saga.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that controversy erupted after Obi Cubana’s adopted son declared himself next of kin in a TikTok viral video.
However, Obi Cubana set the record straight, announcing his biological son, Alex Iyiegma, as his legitimate next of kin on social media, fueling more controversy as well as backlash.
Amid the backlash, Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby, took to her Instagram page in a post to share her thoughts about social media.
Eby portrayed social media as a space where people share intimate stories, blurring boundaries, and strangers dissect lives they’re unaware of.
Furthermore, she noted that she is still basking in the celebration of her husband’s 50th birthday, remarking that April is dedicated to him and affectionately referred to him as ‘babe’.
See post below;