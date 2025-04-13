Obi Cubana’s Celebrates 50th Birthday In Lagos

Share

Prominent Nigerian businessman and socialite, Obi Cubana, on Saturday, celebrated his 5oth birthday in Lagos State with a lot of dignitaries in attendance.

The lavish birthday party, which made headlines across different social media platforms, had an impressive guest list, include Peter Obi and Jowizaza, alongside other affluent personalities.

Also, prominent celebrities in attendance are; Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her man, Paulo, alongside popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest, were spotted in attendance.

Meanwhile, Afrobeats superstars Odumodublvck and Flavour electrified the stage with a captivating performance that thrilled the crowd.

Flavour ignites the stage with a sizzling performance, further hyping Obi Cubana, who’s visibly thrilled alongside his wife, Lush Eby. Odumodublvck dazzles in a breathtaking outfit as he performs a recent hit, serenaded by the crowd who sings along with verbatim. Watch the videos below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mazitundeednut)

