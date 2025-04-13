Obi Cubana’s Birthday: AY Makun Labels Pretty Mike ‘Attention Seeker’

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY Makun, has labeled Pretty Mike an ‘attention seeker’ at Obi Cubana 50th’s birthday celebration in Lagos.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi Cubana celebrated his 50th birthday in style, hosting a bash attended by prominent figures and entertainment personalities.
However, Pretty Mike’s grand entrance with 50 accident victims at Obi Cubana’s event has sparked reactions as well as social media criticism.
Following his grand entrance, AY Makun addressed Pretty Mike’s grand entrance, revealing it wasn’t a planned event.
He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, whatever you are seeing on stage tonight is not planned. This is only to the courtesy of Pretty Mike, the attention seeker”.
Reaction trailing this posts;
Emir Of Asaba stated, “But honestly, the crowd for Pretty Mike is much.For person birthday, you carry battalion come”.
Tiza Boo remarked, “This Mike thou. His stunts are always funny and oddly satisfying to me”.
Odagwe wrote, “That’s the absolute truth”.
Lily Faith asserted, “I’m sure the celebrant is already aware how it will turn out before inviting him. I don’t know why you guys are complaining”.
Watch video below: