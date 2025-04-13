Obi Cubana’s Birthday: AY Makun Labels Pretty Mike ‘Attention Seeker’

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY Makun, has labeled Pretty Mike an ‘attention seeker’ at Obi Cubana 50th’s birthday celebration in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi Cubana celebrated his 50th birthday in style, hosting a bash attended by prominent figures and entertainment personalities.

However, Pretty Mike’s grand entrance with 50 accident victims at Obi Cubana’s event has sparked reactions as well as social media criticism.

Following his grand entrance, AY Makun addressed Pretty Mike’s grand entrance, revealing it wasn’t a planned event.

