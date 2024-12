A viral video from the wedding reception captured the moment Obi Cubana, along with a friend, stunned the bride by presenting bales of cash from a carton with money.

As they sprayed bundles of cash on her, the bride could be seen struggling to keep up with the weight of the money, creating a dramatic and unforgettable scene.

The extravagant gesture has sparked reactions on social media, with many praising the show of support and generosity while others debated the lavishness of such celebrations.

