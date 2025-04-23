Obi Cubana Reacts To Declaration Of ‘Next Of Kin’ By Adopted Son

Share

Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur, Obinna Oyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, has reacted to his adopted first son, Chidi’s claim of being his next of kin on TikTok, which has caused a stir on the internet.

Sharing the video, he captioned the post with: “Nothing do my shoulder, I just realised say I be next of kin.”

Seemingly reacting to the com, Obi Cubana shared a photo of himself and his biological son Alex on Instagram with the caption, “Ancient and modern, eyes on the ball. @dtwalx aka next of kin.”

Taking to the comments section, Alex wrote, “Using my headphones right now,” to which Obi Cubana replied, “Correct boy, original next-of-kin.”

Obi Cubana’s post has, however, sparked controversy on social media with many berating him for not settling the issue internally.

@Abazwhyllzz wrote, “Unnecessary. He should have told the guy to delete it on TikTok and then solved it internally instead of coming to post-sha. I am a poor man, so make me mind my business.”

@Soyecatherings wrote, “I don’t think he thought of the consequences in the long run. This wasn’t the best way to address it sha. But even thinking about being the next of kin now simply means obi has to be unalive or old enough to not be able to run things.”

@Gladys_Onyetem wrote, “A child that was just doing a harmless video, una don reason plenty things put, na wah for una ooo…

Una even Dey say na adopted child, I thought that’s his brother’s child?

Una don project una wicked family negativity on this innocent video….

Una go Dey find village ppl, na una…”

@DemoOfUK wrote, “Nawa o. They say make you come chop, you carry long spoon come. Adopted why you wan dey claim omo onile for another person land”.

