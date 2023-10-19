Obi Cubana Launches Luxury E-Hailing Service In Port Harcourt

Nigeria’s billionaire entrepreneur and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has added another business outfit to the Cubana Group. The luxury e-hailing transport service, Enviable Transport, was unveiled recently, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The founder of Cubana Group said he was passionate about the need to fill the existing gap in the urban transport space hence the luxury-hailing transport solution.

Speaking at a press conference and launch event to unveil the service, Iyiegbu said with a population of over three million residents, Port Harcourt is one of the most impressive cities in Nigeria that has gone through a very serious transformation.

“With this in mind, we have thought about how to make life more enjoyable and living more worthwhile for Port Harcourt residents. Most importantly, we have thought about how we can create new jobs and improve the economy of this very city, the garden city,” Iyiegbu said.

He stated: “Today, I am glad to announce that we birthed a new transport service that is local and that is relevant, and we are here with this new service to bridge an existing gap in urban transportation.

“This e-hailing service will deliver better services than any before it or that will come after because we have built this on deep-rooted innovations and technology.

“I am particularly delighted to be unveiling and launching this latest project, the enviable transport e-hailing services, in the company of friends and family.

“We intend to bridge the gap in modern-day transportation, while infusing discipline, integrity, class, security, and quality service delivery in the transportation business! I can assure you that all the cars will be brand new in 2023.

“With my partners, we have just changed the game over here and this will extend to every city in Nigeria. This business is very local content-conscious. The drivers that will be hired will be sourced locally, to create jobs and empower young people.”

He stated that the launch in Port Harcourt signalled the first phase of this project, saying that all locally manufactured cars will be on the fleet “because our intention is also to showcase local capacity and indigenous innovation”

Speaking further, Obi Cubana noted that the initiative is meant to provide local solutions to local problems (logistics) and his team was very conscious of the foreign exchange issues hence they were focused on locally available resources and support.

“Lastly, I want to assure you that Port Harcourt has been selected as the starting point and this service will be extended to Asaba, Enugu, and other states once the time is right and that will be very soon.

“Again, while we are not competing with other foreign car-hailing service providers, we simply want to give Nigerians their own car-hailing service because we believe in homegrown businesses and solutions, and we also believe in exporting Nigerian innovation abroad to earn foreign exchange for the country just as I have done with other products and in other sectors,” he said.

With an office located at Dreamland Plaza, Peter Odili Road by Abraham Close, Trans Amadi Layout in Port Harcourt, Enviable Transport provides bespoke e-hailing service among several other top-notch logistics offerings with a fleet of brand new cars well suitable for corporate trips as well as leisure rides. It comes with adequate security plus an easy booking system and fast pick up and drop off for both residents and visitors alike.