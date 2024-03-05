Obi Cubana Launches Innovative Transportation Solutions In Abuja

…introduces electric cars, cutting-edge mobile App

Renowned entrepreneur and founder of Enviable Transport, Obi Cubana has officially unveiled the company’s innovative transportation solutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This groundbreaking move includes the deployment of over 100 hybrid electric vehicles (EV) and the introduction of a sophisticated mobile app for seamless ride booking.

Obi Cubana expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing urban transportation safety and efficiency, in alignment with the dynamic vision of the FCT administration led by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking at the launch, Obi Cubana emphasised the importance of transparency and security in transportation, assuring customers that they will have complete visibility into their drivers’ identities at all times.

He said that Enviable Transport aims to provide accessible, affordable, and secure cab and logistics services to residents of Abuja, addressing concerns such as ‘one chance’ incidents and kidnapping.

According to him, the introduction of electric vehicles is a significant step towards contributing to environmental sustainability and offering a cleaner ride in key cities.

Enviable Transport’s partnership with Wuling Motors Nigeria, a globally renowned provider of quality electric vehicles, further solidifies the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the transportation industry.

Managing Director/CEO of Enviable Transport, Chukwuemeka Ituma, highlighted the historic moment as the company takes delivery of its first batch of electric vehicles, marking a crucial milestone in revolutionising transportation in Nigeria.

To enhance the overall user experience, Enviable Transport commemorated the launch with the introduction of a cutting-edge mobile app. Built on modern technology and core transportation principles, the app sets a new standard for convenient, secure, and personalised transportation experiences. Ituma emphasised the app’s innovative features, which include convenient ride booking and payment options.

“This strategic move by Enviable Transport positions the company ahead of others in the industry, contributing to the 2024 massive movement towards environmental sustainability. The new mobile app, along with premium services such as airport drop and pick-up, inter-state special drops, and car rental, demonstrates Enviable Transport’s commitment to enhancing the economy, creating jobs, and supporting local content.

“Enviable Transport’s relentless pursuit of providing exceptional transportation solutions reflects in its 2024 vision, showcasing the company’s determination to bring smart solutions to address the challenges of convenient transportation and customer safety,” Ituma said.

He added that the launch event marked the beginning of numerous projects lined up for the year, solidifying Enviable Transport’s commitment to delivering top-notch transportation services.