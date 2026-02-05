Obi Cubana Hails Tinubu’s Interest In Youth Development

Frontline entrepreneur and social figure, Obi Cubana, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his demonstrated interest in youth development, noting that leadership responsibility will inevitably be transferred to the younger generation in the future.

This was as Cubana formally declared his entry into politics, calling for a new culture of clean, issue-based political engagement driven by Nigerian youths.

Speaking on his recent political involvement in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, Obi Cubana described his participation as a “brand of politics” anchored on positivity, discipline, and responsible communication, stressing that the youth remain the foundation of every nation.

“At some point, power will be handed over, and there is no other group to hand it over to than the youth,” he said, urging young people to prepare themselves for higher national responsibilities.

Obi Cubana also addressed reactions on his social media platforms following his political comments, describing the response as unprecedented. He emphasized that he personally manages his social media pages and deliberately maintains a high standard of conduct.

He, however, warned supporters not to attack or insult individuals he personally knows in the name of defending him, describing himself as a positive-minded individual determined to demonstrate that politics can be conducted decently while still achieving results.

According to him, a “wind of change” is blowing in Nigeria’s political space, adding that it is a sign of progress that should be embraced with focus and resilience.

Obi Cubana therefore urged youths and supporters to remain steadfast, avoid distractions, and stay committed to constructive engagement, stressing that consistency and discipline would ultimately deliver success.

A member of the Oyo State House of Representatives, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala, in his introductory remarks, described Chief Obi Cubana as a committed patriot whose dedication to service extends beyond partisan politics to national development.

The lawmaker praised Obi Cubana as “a great citizen and a great man” who has consistently demonstrated commitment to Nigeria and its youth, despite public criticism and social media backlash surrounding recent political conversations. According to him, Obi Cubana’s resolve to remain focused in the face of online attacks reflects courage and a genuine desire to serve the nation.

At the event, Director-General of the Citiboy Movement, Mr. Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, formally welcomed Obi Cubana and acknowledged the large turnout of supporters, which he described as a sign of growing momentum.

As part of the ceremony, Obi Cubana was presented with the Citiboy Movement handbook and officially handed leadership responsibilities for the South-East zone of the group.

Shoga called for unity and increased youth participation in politics, while speakers urged young Nigerians to organize, engage constructively, and prepare to play decisive roles in shaping the country’s future.