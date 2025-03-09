Obi Cubana Gifted 50 Rams Ahead Of 50th Birthday

Share

Popular Nigerian businessman and socialite Obi Cubana, has received a birthday gift from his associate, Dr Frank, who gifted him 50 rams ahead of his forthcoming 50th birthday on April 12.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Obi Cubana shared a video of the impressive gift, expressing gratitude for the kind gesture.

In the post, the celebrity barman hinted at a grand celebration, noting his intention to feed the nation while appreciating Dr Frank’s generosity.

He wrote, “50 for 50! Wow, Dr Frank with the massive 50 rams !!!! This birthday go sweet. I promise. Thanks, brother.

“Your message was well received and appreciated! We’ll feed the nation with this one ooo!”

The gesture has sparked reactions online, with many fans and followers anticipating a birthday celebration from the nightlife mogul.

