May 1, 2025
  Obi Cubana Celebrates…

Obi Cubana Celebrates Wife As She Bags Master’s From International University

Popular billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has taken to his social media page to celebrate his wife’s remarkable achievement as she graduates with distinction in her master’s degree from an international university.

The Anambra-born businessman revealed that his wife bagged a distinction in International Business Management, MSc, from the University of Surrey.

In a post on his Instagram page, he hailed her for being a combination of beauty and intelligence, adding that her graduation from the UK varsity is on May 1.

He said; “Obidiya Okpataozueora1, Lush nwanyi ọma!
This my baby bagged a distinction in International Business Management, Msc. from the Prestigious University of Surrey!
And today, 1st of May is her graduation day!
We are celebrating you today my baby, all May, and all year biko!!
Help me type “Congratulations Lush” for this beautiful mom of 5; Beauty and Brains personified!
@@lush_eby”

Netizens have taken to the comment section to celebrate with the couple on their wonderful achievement.

Reactions trailing this posts;

emenikechibugo said: “Congratulations my Super Woman. Beauty and Brains personified. Keep Soaring, Keep Winning, Keep Attaining those Heights and Keep Flourishing I Celebrate you greatly❤️❤️”

st_ifunnanyarestored wrote: “Congratulations, LUSH Nwanyioma. Keep soaring, sis ❤️”

nenyluscioushairs said: “Congratulations my Billie . Beauty and brains ! God did it ! ”

dopedjdbs wrote: “Congratulations to the Queen of the Empire ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJF_o6HoxyO/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=332513a6-b636-4b75-a645-b6c682e02ad8

