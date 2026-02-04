Obi Cubana Appointed City Boy Movement S’East Coordinator

Businessman and nightlife entrepreneur, Obi Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, has been appointed the SouthEast Coordinator of the City Boy Movement by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The appointment was made public yesterday through a post shared on Obi Cubana’s official Instagram page. He revealed that Seyi Tinubu visited his home on Monday night, where he personally presented the appointment letter to him.

According to the Anambra-born entrepreneur, the visit went beyond the presentation of the letter, as both men spent time discussing issues affecting the country and matters of national interest.

Obi Cubana also addressed the reactions that followed the announcement of his new role. He explained that his decision to accept the appointment was based on his belief that progress is better achieved through involvement and participation rather than staying on the sidelines.

He assured the public that his new position would not change his values, stressing that integrity, community growth and responsible leadership would remain at the centre of his actions.

The businessman described President Bola Tinubu as a City Boy with a strong background in commerce and leadership.