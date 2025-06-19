Obi Criticises Tinubu’s Benue Visit

Share

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State, describing it as lacking compassion and failing to reflect the gravity of the tragic loss of lives.

In a post on his official X handle on Thursday, Obi expressed disappointment over the President’s conduct during the visit, saying it resembled a political rally rather than a condolence trip to a grieving community.

He, however, lamented that the President’s appearance and the atmosphere in Benue did not reflect mourning, but rather celebration.

Obi condemned the decision by the Benue State Government to declare a public holiday for the visit, alleging that the day was used to organise fanfare instead of prayer or reflection.

READ ALSO

“We pleaded that the President should show leadership and visit Benue and Niger states in the spirit of deep national mourning, to offer compassion and solidarity to families torn apart by the senseless massacre of over 200 innocent Nigerians in Benue State and flooding that killed a similar number in Niger State.

“The President arrived not in mourning cloth but in celebratory agbada attire, like it was an occasion for joy.

“Children who should be mourning their slaughtered classmates and parents were instead lined up under the rain, rehearsed to sing and dance for the President.

“In what kind of country does this happen?” he queried. We have tragically arrived at a point where condolence visits have become carnivals.

“A time that should be marked by silence and solemnity is now polluted by banners, music, and rehearsed spectacles.

“When President Ramaphosa visited Mthatha after the floods in South Africa, there were no drums.

“No staged crowds. No rented cheers. Just presence, silence, and action.

“When Prime Minister Modi went to the site of a crash, no one lined up to welcome him. He came, he mourned, he acted.

“That is what leadership looks like in moments of pain.These were human beings, children, mothers, fathers whose blood cries out for justice.

“When very sad incidents like this turn to campaign or festival, our nation is losing its soul. “Obi said.

Share