Share

Peter Obi, former Nigerian presidential candidate and leader of the Obidients Movement, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, Obi commended Trump for his victory, calling it a testament to the resilience of democracy and the will of the American people.

In the statement sighted by New Telegraph, Obi expressed his hope that Trump’s presidency would be marked by policies that promote global stability, economic growth, and stronger international partnerships, especially between the United States and Africa.

READ ALSO:

“As you assume this great responsibility, I urge you to champion the values of unity, equity, and justice, which are the bedrock of sustainable progress.

“The world watches with anticipation, and we are optimistic that your leadership will usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual respect among nations,” Ob wrote.

In his congratulatory message, Obi emphasized the importance of fostering closer ties between the US and African nations.

He stressed that cooperation between the two could lead to significant mutual benefits.

Share

Please follow and like us: