Obi Congratulates Tems On Second Grammy Win

Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigerian Afrobeats star, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems on securing her second Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

Obi, in a statement via his verified X handle on Monday, expressed his excitement over the remarkable achievements of Nigerian youths, particularly in the entertainment industry.

He acknowledged the global influence of Nigerian artists and their role in putting the country on the world stage.

“I am ever elated by the huge success Nigerian youths are making in various fields, especially in the entertainment sector,” Obi stated.

READ ALSO:

Beyond celebrating Tems’ success, Obi also extended his congratulations to other Nigerian artists who were nominated across various Grammy categories, emphasizing that Nigeria remains a powerhouse of talent.

The former governor of Anambra State reaffirmed his commitment to creating an enabling environment where Nigerian youths can discover, harness, and maximize their talents for national growth and productivity.

Peter Obi’s remarks reflect his ongoing advocacy for youth development, creative industry growth, and national economic progress, as Nigeria continues to gain global recognition in music, film, and the arts.

Share

Please follow and like us: