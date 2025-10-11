Obi Congratulates S’Eagles On Victory Over Lesotho

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles on their victory against Lesotho in the ongoing qualifiers, describing the win as a morale booster for millions of Nigerians ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, Obi commended the players for their resilience and teamwork, noting that their performance has rekindled the nation’s hopes for a successful qualification campaign.

He wrote: “I wholeheartedly congratulate our Super Eagles on their well-deserved crucial victory against Lesotho. You have, by this very vital victory, once again lifted the hopes of millions of Nigerians who are looking forward to your participating in the great mundial in 2026.”

The former Anambra State governor expressed optimism about the team’s next match against the Benin Republic, stating that he believes the Eagles have what it takes to secure another win and move closer to qualification.

“As you prepare for the final group match against the Benin Republic, I am confident in your ability to triumph. I pray that your hard work and determination will be rewarded, and we will proudly watch you on the World Cup stage,” Obi said.

He further praised the players and coaching staff for making Nigerians proud, urging them to remain focused and united in their pursuit of excellence.

“Well done, Super Eagles. Once again, you have made Nigeria proud,” he added.