The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has extended his congratulation to the newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

Speaking in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday, January 12, the economic expert also congratulated other executive members, on their emergence as leaders of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

The former Governor lauded the election victory of the President-General, Deputy President-General, Prince Okey Nwadinobi and Secretary General Emeka Sibeudu.

Obi said the election has earned the confidence of the Igbo people through their proven leadership abilities and commitment to regional and national development.

The leader of the Obidient movement emphasized the vital role Ohanaeze Ndigbo plays as the unifying umbrella body for the Igbo people.

He expressed optimism that the newly elected executives would continue to work for peace, unity, and the socio-economic advancement of Nigeria.

“I pray that they will leverage their new offices to continue to work for the peace and unity of our nation and contribute immeasurably to ideas that will drive development, peace, and progress among the people.”

The former governor concluded by asking for divine wisdom and strength for the newly elected leaders to serve the people diligently.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo remains a critical institution in championing the interests of the Igbo people and fostering harmony across the nation.

