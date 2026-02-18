Obi Congratulates Nigerians As Lent, Ramadan Begin

As Christians and Muslims around the world kick off the season of Lent and Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), sPeter Obi, has extended his goodwill message, calling on both religions to embody the spirit of the fasting season to show brotherly love and devotion to God.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, who spoke on his X handle, described the simultaneity of Lent and Ramadan as “A rare spiritual convergence to cherish and revere.”

According to the economic expert, for the first time in many years, both sacred seasons begin on the same day, highlighting that both seasons are marked by fasting, prayer, and thanksgiving.

READ ALSO

Obi urged Nigerians to use the period not only for prayer but also for action.

He wrote, “Let our fasting remind us of the suffering of our neighbours; let our prayers stand as a shield over our nation.

“This rare coincidence is far more than a meeting of dates; it is a powerful symbol of shared sacrifice, reflection, and the possibility of national renewal at a time when our collective identity has been strained by ineffective governance.

“May our sacrifices be accepted, and may this unique alignment usher in a lasting era of peace and unity across Nigeria. A Holy Lent and Ramadan Kareem to all.”