Obi Congratulates Namadi Sambo On Turbaning As Sardaunan Zazzau

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated former Vice President Namadi Sambo on his recent turbaning as the Sardaunan Zazzau by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, Obi expressed great joy over the honour, describing the recognition as a “well-deserved testament to Sambo’s integrity, wisdom, and lifelong commitment to national progress.”

The turbaning ceremony took place on Saturday, October 11, at the Emir’s palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Obi lauded the Emir of Zazzau for upholding the noble tradition of honouring individuals whose lives exemplify leadership, patriotism, and service to humanity.

“This distinguished title, deeply rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Northern Nigeria, reflects the Emirate’s profound confidence in your contributions to national development,” Obi said.

The former Anambra governor commended Namadi Sambo for his exemplary humility, public service, and devotion to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He described the title as a “celebration of a life dedicated to humanity and community service.”

Obi prayed that Sambo’s journey as Sardaunan Zazzau would continue to be a source of blessings to Nigeria and an inspiration to future leaders.