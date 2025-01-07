Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has joined other eminent leaders to congratulate President John Dramani Mahama on his swearing-in as Ghanaian President.

In a heartfelt message shared via his official social media accounts on Tuesday, Obi commended the Ghanaian people for their decisive choice on December 7, 2024.

Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election described Mahama’s victory as a mandate for resetting the nation.

He expressed prayers for divine guidance for Mahama, urging him to prioritize the welfare of the people and embody an unwavering commitment to inclusive development.

Obi also celebrated the inauguration as a significant chapter in Ghana’s democratic journey and a beacon of hope for Africa, invoking the vision of Ghana’s founding father, Kwame Nkrumah.

“May this new chapter be marked by peace, prosperity, and the realization of collective aspirations,” Obi wrote.

He further added that Mahama’s leadership should serve as a path to a stronger Ghana and a better Africa.

