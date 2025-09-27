Obi Congratulates Ladoja On Coronation As Olubadan

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, on his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, describing the moment as historic for the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Obi celebrated the ascension of the former Oyo State governor to the revered throne, noting that his coronation represents a blend of tradition and modern leadership.

“I warmly congratulate my dear brother, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, on his installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. His ascension to this revered throne is a celebration for the people of Ibadan and a source of pride for the entire Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole,” Obi said.

He described Oba Ladoja as a “distinguished statesman with vast experience in business, politics, and governance,” adding that his enthronement symbolizes the enduring harmony between tradition and modernity in society.

Obi recalled the pivotal role played by Oba Ladoja during his tenure as Governor of Oyo State, particularly in driving development and shaping the growth of Ibadan.

He expressed confidence that the monarch’s wealth of experience would further advance the cultural and socio-economic progress of Ibadanland.

“As Governor of Oyo State, Oba Ladoja played a vital role in shaping the growth and development of Ibadan. I am confident that the same spirit of vision, dedication, and service that defined his public leadership will now find fuller expression in his new role as custodian of Ibadan’s rich cultural and traditional heritage,” Obi added.

He extended his congratulations to the people of Ibadan and Oyo State, praying that Oba Ladoja’s reign would usher in a period of peace, prosperity, and unity.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations once again to the people of Ibadan and Oyo State as they welcome this new dawn in their history. It is my earnest prayer that Oba Ladoja’s reign will be long, peaceful, and fruitful, bringing enduring blessings to the land and its people,” he said.

Oba Ladoja, who turned 81 on Thursday, was officially crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, marking a significant moment in the traditional leadership history of the ancient city.