Obi Condoles With Imo Govt Over Tragic IED Explosion 

Share

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has expressed condolence to the government and people of Imo State following a series of tragic events that have recently shaken the region.

Obi addressed the grief and devastation left by a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at Orlu International Market which resulted in several deaths and injuries, as well as a separate fatal accident in the Njaba area that claimed over 20 lives.

Reacting to the tragic incident via his verified X handle on Thursday, Obi called for a thorough investigation into the IED explosion to uncover the underlying causes.

To Avert recurrences of such, Obi called for the implementation of measures to prevent future incidents.

READ ALSO:

“My heart goes out to the government and people of Imo State over the wave of tragic events that occurred in the State recently,” Obi wrote.

“I strongly urge the State government to deeply investigate and ensure that the circumstances surrounding the explosion are unraveled, to prevent future recurrence,” he emphasized.

Obi conveyed his condolences to the affected families and prayed for divine strength and comfort during this challenging time.

“I sincerely condole with all the affected families, the State government, and the people of Imo over these painful incidents,” he stated.

He added, “May God give them, and all of us, the fortitude to bear the losses and the strength to support one another in these challenging times.

“May God grant eternal rest to the dead and grant quick recovery to the injured.”

Share

Please follow and like us: