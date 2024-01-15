Obi condemns Nabeeha’s killing, laments increasing insecurity

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the tragic death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, one of the kidnapped sisters killed by abductors in Abuja. The former Anambra State Governor made this known in a statement on his official X handle yesterday, adding that the abduction reflects the insecurity in Nigeria and the helplessness of her citizens. He wrote: “The reported tragic killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside her father and siblings in Abuja, by bandits, not only shows how insecurity currently ravages the nation but also shows how helpless Nigerians have become in the face of these dangers.

“The trauma being experienced by this family and the blood of this innocent child should prick our conscience as leaders, whose duty it is to protect the life of every Nigerian citizen. “The fact that these kidnappings, killings and other reported cases of armed robbery and violent attacks, are now taking place in Abuja, the nation’s capital, is a clear pointer to how insecure the rest of the country now is.” Speaking about the traditional ruler of the Isseke community in Anambra State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, who was rendered homeless after unknown assailants burnt down his palace on Friday, he said: “I am very concerned about how insecurity has continued to ravage every part of our dear nation.” Obi, in his statement, urged the government and security agencies “to put in more efforts to rescue the remaining family members in captivity, ensure that every part of the nation is secure and that every Nigerian is protected.”

The abduction of six girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory happened on Wednesday, January 3. One of the sisters identified as Nabeehah was reportedly killed by the abductors after failing to meet the deadline for payment of the ransom of N60 million. The former Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said that a friend of his has offered to pay N50 million ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of the five remaining sisters who were abducted in Abuja after Nigerians on social media started a fundraising campaign for the ransom.