Obi Condemns Killing Of Anambra Lawmaker, Azuka

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election and former Governor Of Anambra State, Peter Obi on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of Justice Azuka, the representative of Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Azuja who was abducted on December 24, 2024, while returning home in Onitsha decomposing body was discovered at the 2nd Niger Bridge.

In his condolence message, Obi hailed Azuka for his dedication as a public servant who tirelessly championed the interests of his people and underscored his death as the escalating insecurity that has plagued our society.

The economist noted that the heinous act is not just an attack on one individual but a brutal assault on all of us and the sanctity of human life.

The statement added, “It is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the pervasive insecurity that threatens the fabric of our nation.

“To the family, Onitsha community, and constituents of Honourable Azuka, I extend my deepest condolences.

“No words can adequately convey the depth of our collective grief, but please know that we stand with you in this time of profound sorrow.

”May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may we find the strength to forge a safer and more just Nigeria.

