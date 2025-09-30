Obi Condemns Killing Of 12 In Kwara Community

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the attack on Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, which resulted in the death of some vigilantes and a community leader.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Kwara State Police Command disclosed that at least 12 persons, including the Baale of Ogbayo, were killed on Sunday morning following a bandit attack.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the former governor of Anambra state took his official X handle to describe the incident as “another mindless act of violence” and urged urgent action to halt the cycle of bloodshed.

Obi offered condolences to the governor, the people of Kwara State and the bereaved families.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the tragic killings in Oke-Ode, Kwara State, where innocent lives, including vigilantes and the Baale of Ogbayo, were cut short in yet another mindless act of violence from armed bandits terrorising our nation.

“Once again, our nation is thrown into mourning as innocent lives are cut short. These repeated attacks show the urgent need for an emergency on national security.

“No Nigerian should have to live in fear in their own home. We cannot continue to normalise tragedy.

“My heart goes out to the Governor and the people of Kwara State. I reassure you that you are not alone. And to the grieving families, please accept my deepest condolences.

“May you find strength and comfort in this difficult time and may the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” he prayed.