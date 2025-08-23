Obi Condemns Katsina Mosque Attack, Urges Urgent Action On Insecurity

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Katsina State, where over 50 worshippers have been confirmed dead as search efforts continue.

In a statement shared on his official X account, Obi described the attack as a “horrendous act” and a painful reminder of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, stressing that leaders must begin to place a high value on Nigerian lives.

“Behind every number is a father, a mother, a child, and lives cut short with families shattered. The dignity of human life must be restored as a sacred priority in our country,” Obi said.

He emphasized that urgent efforts to tackle the root causes of insecurity are critical, warning that failure to act decisively will lead to continued loss of innocent lives.

The former Anambra State governor extended his condolences to the grieving families, the people and government of Katsina State, and all Nigerians living in fear of recurring violence.

“May we find the courage to rebuild a nation where the security of lives and property is not a privilege, but a right guaranteed to every citizen,” he added.

The Katsina mosque attack, which took place earlier this week, has drawn widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger security measures, as residents and emergency responders continue to recover victims.