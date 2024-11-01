Obi Condemns Inhumane Treatment Of Minor #EndBadGovernance Protesters

Share

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the nationwide 2023 general election, Peter Obi has voiced strong condemnation over the treatment melted on the 124 #EndBadGovernance protesters, including minors, who appeared in court on Friday seeking the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

In a statement shared on his X account, Obi expressed deep concern after viewing footage showing detained children in distressing conditions.

The video revealed minors appearing visibly malnourished and frail, with some reportedly fainting from exhaustion and lack of nourishment.

The detained individuals, arrested for protesting poor governance affecting their livelihoods, were allegedly subjected to substandard care under federal custody.

Obi highlighted the troubling contrast between this treatment and the constitutional freedoms guaranteed under Nigeria’s democracy.

He further pointed out that many of today’s government officials once championed the right to protest while in opposition.

Also he explained that even those held in correctional facilities deserve humane treatment, as they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Obi praised the presiding judge for halting the trial, recognizing the potential international embarrassment this case could bring to Nigeria’s democratic image.

He called on key authorities, including the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as the National Human Rights Commission, to investigate the inhumane treatment of these minors and ensure such violations do not recur.

This case has ignited national debate, with many citizens and human rights groups decrying the alleged mistreatment of young detainees, stressing the importance of upholding human dignity within Nigeria’s legal and correctional systems.

