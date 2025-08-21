Obi Condemns Inhumane Treatment Of Lady In Anambra

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has condemned in strong terms the inhumane treatment meted out to a female Youth Corps member serving in Anambra State, describing it as “wickedness and savagery”, insisting that it had no place in a civilised society.

Reacting via his verified X handle, Obi said he read of the incident in the social space with deep concern and was left ashamed and heartbroken that such cruelty could happen in 2025.

“I strongly condemn this act of wickedness and savagery. No society should ever tolerate the abuse, humiliation, and dehumanisation of its citizens — least of all the vulnerable and women. What happened is not only a violation of law and morality, but also a direct assault on our collective humanity.

That young girl could have been anyone’s daughter, sister, or even mine,” Obi stated. Calling for urgent action, Obi urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible are apprehended, prosecuted, and made examples to deter future acts of barbarism.

He further appealed for stronger safeguards and communal values to protect the vulnerable and uphold human dignity. Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, has condemned the assault of a corps member, Jennifer Elobor, by security operatives but said those involved have been arrested.