Obi Condemns Fee Imposed On Anambra Traders

Share

Peter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, on Tuesday, condemned the alleged demand of ₦700,000 from traders to reopen their shops at the Onitsha Head Bridge Market, describing the action as insensitive” and calling on authorities to reconsider the charge.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, who criticized the alleged fee in a statement issued on his X handle, recalled his earlier visit to the market during the initial phase of its closure.

He said he had stood in solidarity with regulatory authorities, including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in their efforts to rid society of fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

Obi explained that his support was based on the understanding that investigations would be conducted quickly and the market reopened promptly to reduce the hardship on small business owners, many of whom are already struggling under Nigeria’s current economic climate.

The economic expert expressed concern over the impact of such charges on small and medium-scale enterprises, pointing out that more than seven million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises have collapsed in Nigeria in the past two years.

READ ALSO

He described the demand for such payment as a form of “economic sabotage” and urged relevant authorities to reconsider the decision in the interest of justice and economic recovery.

“I recall visiting the Head Bridge Market during the initial phase of its closure, standing in support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

“It is, therefore, deeply unfortunate to learn that shop owners are now being asked to pay ₦700,000 to reopen their stores.

“Our MSME’s businesses are at a ‘we can’t breathe’ stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them.

“These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain. Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust.

“Let us prioritise compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of our small businesses at this critical time in our nation.

“Please review and drop this charge. Allow these businesses to reopen. Compassion must lie at the root of government action.”

Share