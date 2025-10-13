Obi Condemns Demolition Of Citizens’ Properties

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the widespread demolition of citizens’ properties and businesses by various levels of government across the country, describing the acts as “willful destruction of people’s property and livelihood without due notice.”

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Monday, Obi decried the growing trend of demolitions, particularly at a time when millions of Nigerians are grappling with severe economic hardship.

“An administration whose policies and style have sent several million Nigerians into poverty in 29 months should show compassion for its citizens,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor criticized the indiscriminate demolition of structures, shops, and markets, some containing goods worth billions of naira as unjust, inhumane, and economically damaging.

According to him, such actions further impoverish hardworking citizens who have invested years of toil and sacrifice into building small and medium-sized businesses.

Obi questioned the legality and morality of government agencies carrying out demolitions without prior notice or adherence to due process, warning that these actions “undermine businesses, destroy livelihoods, and threaten the economic security of ordinary Nigerians.”

“What legal authority justifies the destruction of private property, clearly not used for criminal purposes without prior notice or due process?” he asked.

He urged governments at all levels to prioritize the protection of citizens’ rights and properties, stressing that urban development and law enforcement must respect the rule of law and human dignity.

“These acts of demolition send a chilling message to entrepreneurs across the nation and beyond: that their hard work and sacrifices can be wiped away overnight,” Obi warned.

He emphasized that Nigeria cannot achieve meaningful growth or attract investment if citizens live in fear that their properties could be destroyed arbitrarily.

“Every citizen has the right to build a life through honest work, and that right must never be trampled,” he remarked.