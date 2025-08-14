Obi Condemns Awka Entrepreneur’s Murder, Seeks End To Lawlessness

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of Ifesinachi Onyekere, the Managing Director of Fish Magnet Outlet, describing it as a senseless act that reflects the deepening insecurity in Nigeria.

Obi made the statement on Wednesday after paying a condolence visit to Mrs. Esther Chinyere Onyekesi, the bereaved mother of the late entrepreneur, in Awka, Anambra State.

Ifesinachi, a young and promising Nigerian SME operator, was reportedly kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified criminals before being brutally murdered. His lifeless body was later abandoned in Amawbia, Anambra State.

The former Anambra State governor expressed sadness over the incident and called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

“This shocking and senseless act of violence is a painful reminder of the worsening insecurity in our society. We must all raise our voices to strongly condemn such heinous acts,” Obi said.

He stressed that Nigeria must not be allowed to become a haven for lawlessness, urging the government, security agencies, community leaders, and citizens to work collectively in restoring peace and safety.

Obi also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for his grieving family, asking God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.